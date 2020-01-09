Kenton Library Hosts Job Fair

The Kenton County Public Library is hosting a job fair next week.

The 2020 New Year, New Career job fair is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Erlanger branch (401 Kenton Lands Road).

Roughly 70 employers will be present.

The library suggests that potential applicants be "dressed for success" with copies of their resume.

Copies of resumes can be made at the library for a nominal fee, the library said in a news release.

Some employers will conduct interviews at the job fair.

Guidance on career-coaching, Linked-In headshots, and resumes will be available from noon to 2 p.m.

Overflow parking will be located at Dixie Highway and Kenton Lands Road (see marked areas near intersection). CVG Airport will provide a shuttle from Dixie Highway for TANK riders and overflow parking between 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For details or a complete list of employers, visit kentonlibrary.org/events.

-Staff report