Mainstrasse Parking Garage Reduces Rates for Lunchtime Crowds

In an effort to accommodate lunchtime and daytime parkers in Mainstrasse Village, the owners of the parking garage connected to the Riverhaus apartment community is reducing its rates.

Starting Saturday, February 1, the new rates will be $2 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and $6 starting at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday.

There are around 150 spaces available to the public in the garage at all hours of the day.

Around 110 spaces are available in the surface lot to the west of the garage on weekday evenings after 6 p.m., and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins developed and owns Riverhaus, which includes 190 apartments and will also soon include a street-level brunch place and market called Spoon: Kitchen + Market, which is slated to receive a $300,000 loan through the City of Covington next Tuesday.

The reduced rate comes in response to neighborhood businesses and the city, said ABM Parking Services senior operations manager Jack Monts de Oca.

"We recognize that MainStrasse has a lot of short-term visitors that are only in the area for an hour of dining or shopping. We decided to adjust the rates to better accommodate that customer base," Monts de Oca said.

The garage has entrances on Main Street and Fifth Street. The lot is accessed via Fifth Street or Philadelphia Street.

Monts de Oca noted that the parking fee for any spot can be paid at any of five different kiosks, three inside the garage and two in the pedestrian walkway leading to Sixth Street. Or drivers can pay via the Passport Parking mobile app.

Drivers park and then enter their license plate in either the kiosk or on the app without needing to place a receipt/ticket on their dashboard.

