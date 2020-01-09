Richwood Traffic Stop Yields $36,000 in Drugs, Two Arrests

A vehicle was stopped by the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Richwood on Tuesday resulting in the seizure of of illegal drugs valued at more than $36,000.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the vehicle was stopped on southbound I-75 for several traffic violations.

The driver, Robert H. McKenzie, 49, of Olympia, Kentucky and passenger, Tiffany G. Marlow, 31, of Salt Lick, Kentucky, were stopped after their 2015 Chrysler 200 was observed driving carelessly on the interstate and without using a turn signal while changing lanes. Almost immediately, deputies observed mannerisms which alluded to the use and concealment of illegal drugs, a news release said.

The sheriff's office said that Marlow admitted to possessing a syringe loaded with heroin. McKenzie, the sheriff's office said, later admitted to possessing cocaine.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies seized a total of 52.4 grams of heroin, 95.56 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 212.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 6.52 grams of marijuana.

The street value for the seizure is more than $36,000. Deputies also seized approximately $950 in cash.

Robert McKenzie was served with a parole violation warrant. Additionally, he faces new charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first trafficking in a controlled substance - cocaine, possession of marijuana, and traffic violations.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $75,000 bond on the new charges, and without bond on the parole violation.

Tiffany Marlow was served with a child support warrant and misdemeanor theft warrant. Additionally, she also faces trafficking, drug, and traffic violation charges (not wearing a seat belt).

She is being held at the Boone County jail on $50,000 bond for the new charges and $18,000 bond on the child support warrant.

-Staff report

Photo provided