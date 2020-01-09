Walter Announces Candidacy for Newport City Commission

Editor's note: Candidates for local office who must run in the May primary can submit their announcements to [email protected].

Jason Walter will be a candidate in the 2020 election for Newport city commission.

The city's governing body will have at least one open seat since Commissioner Thomas Guidugli is running for mayor this year. There are four seats on the commission and the mayor holds the fifth seat on the board.

Walter has lived with his family in Newport's East Row for six years and in an announcement said that he has participated in many local philanthropic events and causes.

He was an unsuccessful candidate for city commission in 2018.

“Our beautiful city has many challenges on the horizon which are taxing our local funds," Walter said. "The statewide pensions crisis has created a deficit in our available operating budget. So far, our local government has turned to increasing fees and cutting services to close the budget gap. This is not sustainable, and I will work to develop a long-term strategy that will allow our city to work for our citizens. We need to change the culture of City Hall from an “us versus them” mentality to a welcoming one with a can-do attitude."

Walter said that his campaign will focus on funding for first responders and public works, passage of a fairness ordinance, and alleviation of congestion around Newport Pavilaion near the Kroger store.

“I am going to use my ten-plus years of business-to-business sales experience to recruit new employers to Newport, while working to retain our current ones. We need someone on city council who has experience working with small and large companies, and who understands their concerns and needs," Walter said. "Our city needs to find a way to work for our people, not against them. This is the only way we can sustainably save ourselves from our current fiscal situation without increasing taxes or fees or cutting services. I look forward to hearing residents’ ideas and issues, and I greatly appreciate the opportunity to earn their vote.”

Jason and his wife, Michelle, live with their 4-year old son, Harrison, and boxer dog, Ace.

He is a graduate of Conner High School in Hebron and the University of Kentucky. He has worked for eight years as a senior sales manager at Keyence Corporation.

