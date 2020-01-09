Walton Man Pleads Guilty to Seeking Sex with Minor

A Walton man was convicted on five counts of unlawful use of electronic means to engage a minor in illegal sexual activity after pleading guilty on Thursday.

Joshua Allen Nicholas, 33, was arrested last September and later indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on the charges.

Nicholas agreed to spend three years in state prison and twenty years on the registry of the national sex offender list.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas D. Wingate approved the guilty plea and will formally sentence Nicholas on March 13.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the plea on Thursday.

“Our Cyber Crimes Unit within the Department of Criminal Investigations works tirelessly to investigate sophisticated, electronic crimes to aid Commonwealth’s Attorneys in the prosecution of complex cases,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our office is dedicated to providing critical resources to ensure we fulfill our duty to be a voice for the voiceless and to protect Kentucky’s children from sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Franklin County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, working with investigators from the Cyber Crimes Unit and the Frankfort Police Department.

“I thank the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit for their exemplary job in this case to effectuate this duty before any permanent damage was done to a child of this Commonwealth," Becker said.

