No Primaries in Kenton, Campbell Counties' City Races in 2020

There will be no local primaries in Northern Kentucky municipal elections.

Covington

In Northern Kentucky's largest city, incumbent Mayor Joe Meyer is unopposed for re-election.

In the city commission race, incumbent commissioner and former Mayor Denny Bowman has decided not to run for another term. The other three incumbents, Michelle Williams, Timothy Downing, and Shannon Smith are seeking reelection. They face three other candidates, Ron Washington, Missy Spears, and Tarris Horton. In Covington, there is only a primary if more than eight candidates file to run. This means all six commission candidates advance to the November race.

Erlanger

In Erlanger, fourteen candidates filed for twelve seats. In that city, there would need to be twenty-five candidates to force a primary, so all the candidates advance to November. Mayor Jessica Fette is in the middle of her first four-year term and is not up for reelection.

Incumbents running for reelection include Gary Meyer, Thomas Cahill, Cathy Cahill, Tyson Hermes, Vicki Kyle, Don Skidmore, Renee Skidmore, Rebecca Reckers, and Corine Pitts.

Kevin Burke, Don Niceley, and Patty Suedkamp are not running for reelection, which opens up three seats. There are four challengers this year.

Frank R. Wichmann, Ryan Elmore, Jennifer Brown Jasper, Diana Niceley, and Stephen Knipper, the former Secretary of State candidate and ex-aide to former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, are the challengers.

Newport

Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso is term-limited after twelve years in office, but has decided to run for the city commission instead.

There will be at least one open seat on the city commission because incumbent Thomas Guidugli is running for mayor. It turns out, he will be unopposed for that role as no one else filed for mayor.

Incumbents Frank Peluso, Ken Rechtin, and Beth Fennell are all seeking reelection. In addition to Jerry Peluso, the challengers for the four seats on city commission are John Santini, Robbie Hall, Jason Walter, and Gordon Henry.

Fort Thomas

Two incumbent members of city council are not seeking reelection this year. David Cameron and Mark Collier declined to seek another term.

Incumbents Adam Blau, Ken Bowman, Jeff Bezold, and Roger Peterman are all seeking reelection.

Six challengers are running for a shot at one of the six seats on council: Carla Landon, Ben Pendery, Matt Reed, Lisa Kelly, Connie Grubbs, and Mark Cook.

Bellevue

There is no mayor's race in Bellevue this year.

The city council's six seats will be voted on.

All six incumbents Stephen Guidugli, Ryan Salzman, Sean Fisher, Scott Witte, Patrick Hogan, and Shauna Kruse are running for reelection and no challengers filed.

Dayton

There is no mayor's race in Dayton.

Two incumbent members of city council have decided not to run again: Bill Burns and Denny Lynn.

The other four incumbents are running: Joe Neary, Jeff Volter, Tammy Cornett, and Scott Beseler.

There are eight challengers for the six seats: Anthony Cadle, Justin Slover, Christina Kelly, Beth Nyman, former councilman Jeff Haas, Robert Burgess, Ron Farris, and John Michael Wirick.

-Michael Monks