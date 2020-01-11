NKU Scores 30 Unanswered in Win on ESPN2 at UIC

Northern Kentucky scored 30 unanswered points in a double-digit victory at Illinois-Chicago on Friday night in a game that was nationally televised on ESPN2.

NKU (11-6, 3-2) was led by Trevon Faulkner's 15 points in the Horizon League win over UIC (6-12, 1-4).

Adrian Nelson added 13 points and 15 rebounds while Jalen Tate put in 12 points. Adham Eleeda scored 9 points off three three-point hits on six attempts.

The first half saw the team trading baskets in a close contest. The Norse led at halftime just 26-25.

NKU started to pull away in the second half, leading 40-33 on eleven unanswered points with just over 13 minutes left to play.

Ultimately, Northern Kentucky would score 30 points to UIC's zero over a span of 12 minutes in the second half, putting NKU up 59-33.

UIC put up a small run of its own but never got close again.

NKU won the game 68-52.

Northern Kentucky hits the floor again on Sunday at 2 p.m. at IUPUI.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics