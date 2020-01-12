Behind Sharpe's 33, NKU Routs IUPUI for Third Straight Win

Northern Kentucky picked up its third-straight win with a rout of IUPUI on Sunday afternoon, 96-71.

With the win, the Norse improve to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in the Horizon League. IUPUI falls to 5-14 and 1-5.

Tyler Sharpe led NKU with a 33-point performance, tying a career high. Trevon Faulkner added 15. Bryson Langdon scored 12 and Adrian Nelson added 10 rebounds and 6 points.

The first half was a grind for both teams, though NKU managed to pull away by eight for a 42-34 lead at halftime.

But the second half was a different story as the Norse hit all of their first seven shots to put up a double-digit lead.

With under fourteen minutes to play, Sharpe hit a pair of free throws and a three-point shot to put NKU up 69-50.

It was all NKU from there, with the Norse closing out the game hitting 56 percent of its shots.

NKU returns to BB&T Arena in Highland Heights on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game against Youngstown State (11-7, 4-1).

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics