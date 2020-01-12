Campbell Co. Student to Speak at Smoke-Free Event in Frankfort

A local high school student will join lawmakers and policy-makers in Frankfort on Tuesday to address the rise in youth vaping or use of e-cigarettes.

Campbell County High School student and tobacco-free youth ambassador Ana Pohlgeers is slated to be part of the event.

According to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, high school student use of e-cigarettes nearly doubled in Kentucky from 2017 to 2019. The percentage of high school students using e-cigs daily went up more than four times over the same period.

Pohlgeers will be joined by State Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), State Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester), as well as Foundation for a Health Kentucky president and CEO and chairman of the Coalition for A Smoke-Free Tomorrow, Ben Chandler. Also expected to participate are Kentucky Chamber president and CEO Ashli Watts, Miss Central Kentucky's Outstanding Teen, Syndney Shaffer whose platform is no safe smoking, and McCracken County High School student Abby Hefner.

The event takes place in the state Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Kim Moser