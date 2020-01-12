Dayton Residents Express Concern About Flooding Issues

Residents of Dayton complained to city council on Tuesday about ongoing flooding issues in the community.

Matt Lenz, who recently purchased a home on Dayton Pike said that his residence has experience flood damage.

“My house and two of my neighbors’ houses continue to be flooded by storm water,” said Lenz “Whenever there is a heavy rain, the whole area turns into a lake. I spoke to SD1 in the Spring, and they were already aware of the storm water pipe that had collapsed near the front of my yard.

“I’ve only lived on the property since march, but my neighbors have suffered flood damage for several years,” Lenz said. “The city manager, and SD1, have classified the collapsed pipe as a private pipe. This pipe is 24 inches ‘round and 14 feet deep,” Lenz said. “This is not a private pipe.”

This concern was echoed by other members of city council but a clarification as to why the city and not SD1 has been able to properly address the problem this far was given by Dayton City Administrator Michael Giffen.

“The sanitation department took over anything that was a public utility line,” Giffen explained. “Before those homes were built, there was a creek there. So whenever a private developer culverts a creek area it doesn’t (automatically) become part of the public system.”

In addition, SD1 Community Liaison Angela Cook spoke and informed the crowd that there are programs in place to handle such situations.

“We have many of these legacy type problems throughout our system,” Cook said. “Where property was developed prior to any of the subdivision regulations or prior to SD1 being involved at all. And this is one of those examples. We do have some cost share programs. There is a Private Cost Share program where SD1 will pay one-third of the repair costs, up to $10,000.”

With the concerns brought forth by the residents, Dayton Mayor Ben Baker encouraged all residents affected to continue bringing forward concerns. Baker also suggested that additional information would be needed before moving forward with requested assistance by asking Lenz to return in 30 days with an estimate of the cost to repair the collapsed pipe.

In other news:

Recently, the City of Dayton gave the following recommendations to the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky during their public input sessions: No change in number of routes; no change in timing of buses; the buses stay comfortable to all and accessible to those with physical disabilities.

City Planning and Zoning Board completed the final review of the Comprehensive Plan in December and the city administrator is in the process of finalizing the summary from November and December 2019 meetings. Comprehensive plan will be presented to City Council in February 2020.

