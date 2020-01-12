Edgewood: Audit, TANK Routes, Dudley Road Patches Discussed

The annual city audit was presented to Edegwood city council.

Accountant Jim Sparrow of Rankin, Rankin and Company presented the report.

He noted the city's outstanding debt and pension liability as potential issues.

Councilman Jeff Schreiver wasn't happy that council just received the audit report right before the meeting, and he wanted more time to look it over. City Aministrator Brian Dehner said they could have until the next council meeting in two weeks, so they will have time to look it over, and if they have questions, Sparrow said that he would be glad to answer them.

Council passed a municipal order which appoints Dean Russell to the Board of Adjustments until January 31, 2024, John Link and Brian Dehner to the Municipal Government League until December 31, 2020, Rob Thelen to the OKI Board until December 31, 2020, Ed Bartlett to the Recreation Committee until February 1, 2022, and Joe Landwehr to the Board of Ethics until January 31, 2023.

Hilliard Vance, the city's general services supervisor, answered questions about the patches and the asphalt covering Dudley Road. Vance said that the patches seem rough because it is difficult to put down a smooth patch when traffic can't be kept off the road. He talked about patches on side roads, and on Horsebranch Road which are smooth, and he said they can turn out a good product if they have time and can divert traffic.

Councilman Tony Ward had asked for Vance to come to question if they needed more equipment or more manpower, but Vance said they do the best they can with what they have, but they didn't want to resurface the whole area because they will be doing the entire portion of Dudley by the city building next year.

Councilman Joe Messmer brought up TANK's proposed route restructuring. He said that residents have been asking him to do something so that Edgewood routes are not eliminated.

Mayor John Link asked if council wanted to pass a resolution and send it to the TANK board to encourage them not to eliminate the bus routes through the City of Edgewood. Council voted yes on resolution and it will be sent to the TANK board.

Winter yoga classes start January 13, and people can register online. Edgewood night at Town and Country will be January 19, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Edgewood Day at Lazer Craze is January 20 from 10 a.m. to noon, and this event is limited to the first 100 residents, so it is important to arrive early.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor