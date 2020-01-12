Erlanger Council Hears Eagle Scout's Pedestrian Proposal, Swears In New Chief

The City of Erlanger officially swore in its new police chief.

Kyle Rader took over the role officially on January 1, replacing Todd Brendel.

Rader has been with the Erlanger Police department since 2008.

"To have the privilege of serving as the new police chief of the hometown I was raised in is beyond what words can describe," Rader said. "We will continue the tradition of providing our citizens with the exemplary services they have all come to expect."

Conor White, an Eagle scout, proposed a project which consists of placing buckets at busy intersections, which have flags in the buckets.

People who want to cross at the intersections can take a flag and be visible to the traffic as they cross the street. White researched the cost of the buckets and the flags, and how the buckets would be affixed to the poles, and he presented the plan to council to see if they would approve the cost of about $490.

Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers suggested that they have reflective flags, and asked White if he had thought about those over the florescent flags he was proposing.

White said that he had thought of them, but because they cost more, he had decided on the florescent flags. City Administrator Matthew Kremer told White to get the cost numbers to him, with and without the reflective flags, and he would pass that information on to council members, and they would make a decision on the project.

Council listened to the first reading of an ordinance dealing with compensation of elected officials. The compensation is established at $3,167.76 per year, payable in monthly installments. Each member of city council will also receive $50 for each regularly scheduled meeting up to $100 per month. This ordinance also allows for two paid absences for each member per year.

Judy Noonchester, who lives on Sunset Avenue, came to ask council if anything can be done to slow traffic on the street. She said that Miles Elementary is on the street, so children are always in the vicinity, but also said that everyone's lives were in danger when cars travel at 70 miles per hour down the street.

"We need something permanent," she said. "We need help for our kids. Somebody's going to get killed!"

Councilman Gary Meyer suggested that they put a discussion of speed humps on the agenda for the committee meeting in two weeks.

