Newest NKY Sports Hall of Fame Inductees Announced for January

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame announced its January inductees:

Scott Code

Code, a 1991 graduate of Lloyd High School, is being inducted for performances in track, soccer, basketball, baseball, and coaching.

The Lloyd baseball team, featuring Code, was regional runner-up in 1991. He started coaching in the Erlanger-Elsmere School District and spent six years there before joining the Highlands High School staff in 1998. He coached freshman boys and served as a varsity assistant through 2003.

Code also served as a varsity assistant at Bishop Brossart before becoming head coach at Campbell County from 2007 to 2010. He won 49 games against 32 losses in those three seasons.

He returned to Brossart as the junior-varsity coach where his teams won the district in 2012 and 2014 and the conference in 2015, compiling a record of 81-27 over six seasons.

Code is currently a teacher at Dixie Heights.

Julie (Farley) Kelly

Kelly, a 2001 graduate of Dixie Heights, played three years of varsity volleyball where she earned most valuable player honors, all-Northern Kentucky Conference, and All-Region awards.

In basketball, she also received many honors and once had 32 rebounds in a game, and received an honorable mention all-state citation.

Kelly signed to play volleyball at the University of Alabama where she became the all-time leader in block assists.

She was named all-SEC in her senior season.

Jason Bach

Bach, a 1994 graduate of Simon Kenton, played two years of varsity basketball and four years of varsity baseball. In his senior year, he finished second in Northern Kentucky for best earned run average as a pitcher.

In basketball, Pioneer team that featured Bach won the 1991 and 1994 district titles.

Bach started coaching in 1998 at Simon Kenton where he has remained the varsity assistant and where teams have accumulated nearly 400 wins.

Vail Brennan

Brennan, a 2002 graduate of Newport Central Catholic, played varsity football for four years, setting a school record for defensive touchdowns with four in one season, and a total of six in his career.

He was named second team all-state in 2001, and received an all-state honorable mention in 2000.

Brennan was selected for the Northern Kentucky Coaches All-Star Game in 2001 for multiple positions.

He was also a standout in track, being named all-region in 2001 and 2002, and was state champion in the indoor triple jump in 2002.

Jason Brown

Brown, a 1996 graduate of Simon Kenton, was a standout baseball player there. His baseball days started in Knothole, where his teams were city champs in 1987, 1991, and 1993.

At Simon Kenton, he earned the Mr. Hustle Award in 1994 and 1995. Brown had 88 career stolen bases, still a school record. He was team captain and all-region on 1996.

Brown went on to play baseball at Bellarmine and Northern Kentucky.

He was also a regular standout player in the local softball circuit.

Barry Brown

Brown, a 1978 graduate of Lloyd High School, was the Defense Ball Hawk Award winner during his senior season.

The Juggernauts 1978 basketball team won the district title with Brown contributing as the sixth-man. The team made it to the regional finals that year.

In Baseball, Brown served as catcher and lead-off hitter on a team that finished 20-1.

He then started coaching Little League and won three local championships, and has also coached at Highlands.

-Staff report