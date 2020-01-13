Covington Restaurant Group Brings Multiple New Establishments to Town

The space at RiverCenter along the Covington riverfront that previously housed First Watch was renovated to become home to a place called Biscuits to Burgers, which never seemed to catch on with diners.

Now, as part of an overhaul of the relatively new restaurants occupying the bottom floor of the Covington business towers known as RiverCenter, Biscuits to Burgers is gone.

Previously operated by a new company affiliated with RiverCenter developer Corporex, the restaurants are now operated by Y'all Hospitality, which unites local chefs Mitch Arens and Stephen Williams in business. Arens was previously executive chef at Hotel Covington while Williams is well-known for his Mainstrasse Village restaurant Bouquet.

The Kitchen by Butler's Pantry is the new occupant of the Biscuits to Burgers space.

The concept brings southern-inspired breakfast, lunch, and brunch food. There are plans to include dinner in the early part of this year.

Chef Kyle Roberts, who previously worked at Bouquet, is leading the effort in The Kitchen's kitchen.

Customers can expect to see menu items like the Kitchen Benedict (toast, braised greens, cottage ham, poached eggs), stuffed French toast (Sixteen Bricks challah bread, butternut squash cream cheese, brown sugar tuile), roasted chicken stew (chicken, pork rinds, redskin potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato, brown roux), Southern sink (cheddar grits, corned beef, poblano relish, herb salad, over-easy egg), Roebling Rueben (corned beef, sauerkraut, fontina cheese, 1000 island dressing, Sixteen Bricks salted rye), shaved catfish po'boy (cornmeal fried, Leidenheimer bread, lettuce, tomato aioli), goetta balls (white cheese, chow chow, sloppy sauce), and the rickhouse (redskin potatoes, bacon jam, cheese curds, pickled onions and jalapenos, tomato aioli).

“The kitchen is where people congregate to catch up over food and drinks. We want our guests to take a seat at a table in our kitchen and relax while we prepare their meal,” said Roberts. “We’re getting back to scratch made cooking, embracing southern flavors and bringing them to a higher level by using quality locally sourced ingredients. We’re cooking for our guests with the same care we use when we cook for our friends and family.”

Brunch will be served on weekends with a bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

Y'all Hospitality is also reworking Butler's Pantry, which opened originally as a sort-of small grocery and deli/cafe, and Fire, a more upscale restaurant that occupies the former Behle Street Cafe.

Coming soon to Y'all Hospitality's lineup is Spoon, which will serve brunch and sell some grocery items in the first-floor retail space at Riverhaus, the new apartment community at Fifth and Main streets in Mainstrasse Village, near Bouquet.

The Covington city commission on Tuesday is expected to approve a $300,000 loan to that project.

According to City of Covington economic development director Tom West, Spoon will ad seventeen employees to the neighborhood. The city's loan comes from a federal program and is loaned for twenty years at 4 percent interest. $250,000 will be used for creating the space while $50,000 will be used as working capital, West said.

The Kitchen by Butler’s Pantry is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is located at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd. Guests can park at no cost in the surface parking lot across the street.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Goetta balls (provided)