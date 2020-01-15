After Spike in Local Teen Use, NKY Health Dept. Plans Forum to Stop Youth Vaping

The Northern Kentucky Health Department is joining community partners in hosting a forum titled, Prevent the Next Generation of Addiction: A Forum to Stop Youth Vaping.

It is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ignite Institute (37 Atlantic Ave., Erlanger).

The forum will feature a keynote presentation from a mother whose child was diagnosed with vaping-related lung illness, as well as a panel of educators, physicians, and other professionals discussing how adults can talk with youth about not using e-cigarettes, what is being done at the state and regional levels to prevent youth e-cigarette use, and resources to help youth quit. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end.

“The increase in youth e-cigarette use is alarming,” according to NKY Health’s District Director of Health, Dr. Lynne Saddler. “Youth and parents need to know e-cigarette use is not harmless. Youth e-cigarette use increases the risk of addiction due to the high nicotine content in e-cigarette liquids. It can also lead to long-term harm to brain development and respiratory health.”

According to the 2018 Kentucky Incentives for Prevention Survey, 20.3 percent of Northern Kentucky 10th graders reported e-cigarette use in the past month, up from 7.7 percent in 2016.

In December, the Northern Kentucky Independent District Board of Health passed a resolution directing the Northern Kentucky Health Department to educate the public about the health risks associated with e-cigarettes, as well as advocate for policies that prevent e-cigarette use and provide resources to help people quit. For a copy of the resolution, click here.