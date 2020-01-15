Boone County Approves Second Amendment Sanctuary

In front of a packed, overflow crowd, the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday adopted a resolution designated the region's fastest-growing county as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The vote followed a similar one by the Kenton County Fiscal Court last week and precedes one expected by the Campbell County Fiscal Court on Wednesday.

All who offered public comment to the fiscal court in Burlington supported the vote.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that in December, Harlan County started the trend in Kentucky of counties adopting this type of resolution in support of the right to bear arms.

Moore said that county officials looked over the Harlan County resolution and decided to consider one of their own.

Sheriff Mike Helmig proclaimed his support for the sanctuary status.

County Commissioner Jesse Brewer, following the unanimous vote in support of it, applauded the community for speaking out while Commissioners Charlie Kenner and Cathy Flaig also voiced their support.

Moore said that he was also a gun owner and possessed a conceal-carry license.

The fiscal court plans to send its resolution to the state legislature.

