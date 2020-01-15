Villa Madonna: Art & Writing Winners Announced; Anti-Vaping Speaker Visits

Three students at Villa Madonna Academy were recognized for their entries in the regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, which are administered by the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Liam Collins (class of '23), of Fort Mitchell, was a silver medal for his critical essay, "The Slavery Sewn Into Your Socks". He also received an honorable mention in poetry.

Aidan Collins (class of '21), of Fort Mitchell, won three honorable mentions for his photography.

Emily Richardson (class of '21), of Florence, won two Gold Keys, one for her novel Usher, and one for her personal essay and memoir, "My Favorite Place on Earth". The two Gold Key-winning works advance to the national competition.

Her essay was also nominated for an American Voices award.

She also received two honorable mentions in the poetry category.

Also at the school recently, students heard from Dillon Lay of the University of Kentucky's #iCANendthetrend program, which is designed to help students make a decision to avoid vaping and e-cigarettes.

-Staff report

Photos provided