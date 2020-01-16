Campbell County Joins Others in Adopting Second Amendment Resolution

The Campbell County Fiscal Court joined a number of Kentucky counties, including Kenton and Boone, in adopting a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

The unanimous vote was preceded by also expressing an honor for the First Amendment, prompted by one woman's call for more gun control among a crowded room of people in support of the resolution that suggests the county's support for fewer restrictions on the right to bear arms.

"I'm not really sure why it's necessary if it's already in the Constitution," said Lori Burnham. "We know the Constitution was written by older white men two hundred years ago who were not infallible because they thought it was cool to own other human beings for one thing. They had no idea what kind of society and what kind of weapons we would have at this time."

Burnham stated that her family is made up of hunters, but that she personally does not own a gun. "I don't understand why we need guns to the extent that we have them unrestricted, to the extent that they are when our children are murdered in their classrooms," she said.

Though there were a few murmurs in the crowd, those gathered at the fiscal court meeting in Newport on Wednesday mostly listened as they had to the speakers in support of the resolution.

"When I turn on the TV, I am appalled watching our political leaders and the way they treat each other," Judge/Executive Steve Pendery said. "A lady got up here and said something I think some of you probably would question. I didn't hear anything out of line. That's the way it needs to happen."

The fiscal court voted unanimously in favor of the resolution, which across Kentucky has been referred to as "Second Amendment sanctuary", a term that Pendery took exception with because the resolution has no real legal standing and is mostly symbolic. He called the sanctuary title "misleading."

"Counties do not have jurisdiction over firearms or ammunition," Pendery said.

"State government made clear that local governments are not to legislate as it pertains to Second Amendment rights," said County Attorney Steve Franzen.

Pendery said that the resolution is a show of support for gun-owners in case future legislation threatens gun ownership. "I've got four rifles, a shotgun, and a handgun at home," he said. "So, we're indicating solidarity with you and indicating to the legislature we are not interested in infringements on gun rights."

Though the room was crowded, not many people spoke, but the applause that followed supporters of the resolution indicated that the vast majority present were in favor of it.

Michael Heringer spoke to the fiscal court and said that he understands that the resolution carries no legal weight but believes it sends a message to state legislators.

"I know there are people in attendance tonight in favor of more gun control, but what they do not realize is gun crimes won't go away," Heringer said, adding that criminals would not abide by gun laws.

Tammy Nolan shared a story of how a potential burglar was scouting out her home after her father had been rushed to the hospital. "Someone was watching my house that night," she said, noting that it was just her, her mother, and her 14-year old son at home. "Someone tried to come through my backdoor. That criminal didn't care that was my property."

She recounted that she told the would-be burglar that she had a 9mm handgun. "I stood by the door and said, if you come in, I have a right to use my firearm," she said. The man left the scene. "Had I not had a firearm, what would I have done? How would I have protected myself?"

"I know this issue not only winds up folks in the county but also across the country," said Commissioner Geoff Besecker. "As a school teacher, I appreciate (Burnham's) comments about what our kids deal with, but I also recognize that our country was built by great people with great intention. That great intention is represented by the vast majority in this room tonight."

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher