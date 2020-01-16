Mid America Dart Association Holds League Tournament in Erlanger

The Mid America Dart Association has announced that Northern Kentucky will host its League Finals, open to the league's Fall 2019 qualifiers and Side Events that are considered "Luck of the Draw," and will be open to the public to participate. All events will have cash prizes.

The event will be held at the Erlanger Holiday Inn Airport from January 16 to 19, for starting times of each event click here. All dart matches are free to watch.

“We are excited to welcome such a magnificent event to Northern Kentucky,” said Eric Summe, President and

CEO of meetNKY. “We hope everyone in the region that loves darts, takes advantage of the opportunity to see

and participate in this event”.

MADA, which was created in 2018 with the goal of "Making Darts Fun Again," has said that is proud to bring the Mid America Championships to the Holiday Inn Airport.

-Staff report