Park Hills Accepts Land for Nature Preserve

The City of Park Hills accepted this week a donation of real estate to be used as a nature preserve.

The property is part of an agreement between developer Jim Berling and the city as Berling develops homes in Park Hills.

Berling had previously announced his plans to help in the creation of Audubon Forest, six acres of land set aside after a meeting between a city council committee and the developer to make his forthcoming subdivision more acceptable to neighbors.

The city will seek a text amendment to the conservation code to protect the nature preserve in perpetuity.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor said that she doesn't want trails to be part of the preserve, but said that she would like to go through and rid the land of invasive species to be replaced by native plants.

In other business on Monday, city council approved a resolution celebrating the centennial anniversary of women's suffrage in America.

Police Chief Stanley Cody reported that the police department picked up sixty-five Christmastime packages during the holidays, with zero reports of porch thefts.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor