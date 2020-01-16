Sharpe Scores 1000th Career Point as NKU Wins 4th Straight

Northern Kentucky senior Tyler Sharpe scored his 1,000th career point as a Norse, hitting nine three-pointers, in a big win over Youngstown State, 88-63, on Thursday night at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

Sharpe entered the game seven points shy of the milestone and put up 33.

Trevon Faulkner scored 22, Jalen Tate added 11, and Bryson Langdon scored 10 for Northern Kentucky, which improved to 13-6 overall and 5-2 in the Horizon League.

NKU pulled away quickly in the first half, using a 25-6 spurt in the final 6:44 to claim a 48-29 halftime lead over YSU (11-8, 4-2).

The lead ballooned to 25 in the second half.

The Norse are back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a visit to Highland Heights by Cleveland State (7-12, 3-3).

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics