Thomas More Women Beat Cumberland, 73-62

Thomas More picked up a 73-62 win over Cumberland (Tenn.) in NAIA women's basketball action in Crestview Hills on Thursday night.

Courtney Hurst, a Conner graduate, hit six three-pointers and scored 24 points for the Saints.

Thomas More (13-5 overall, 3-2 in the Mid-South Conference) led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter before Cumberland (5-11, 0-6) pulled closer towards the end of the game.

Emily Schultz, a Bishop Brossart grad, put in 10 points and 10 rebounds while Zoie Barth, a Highlands grad, scored 12 for the Saints.

Thomas More hits the road on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game at Life University (7-7, 0-5).

