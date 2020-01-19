Photos: Holmes Celebrates State Title's Anniversary, Beats Scott to End Losing Skid

It took more than a decade, but the 2009 Holmes High School basketball team will finally have a sign in Covington denoting its state championship that year.

The team and coaches from eleven years ago were honored during the Holmes-Scott game on Friday night. The street sign was also presented.

Holmes won the game, 80-73, to end a six-game losing streak. The Bulldogs are 7-10 on the season while Scott is 4-11.

RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos.