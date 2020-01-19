Premium Content
Photos: Holmes Celebrates State Title's Anniversary, Beats Scott to End Losing Skid
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 10:31 RCN Newsdesk
It took more than a decade, but the 2009 Holmes High School basketball team will finally have a sign in Covington denoting its state championship that year.
The team and coaches from eleven years ago were honored during the Holmes-Scott game on Friday night. The street sign was also presented.
Holmes won the game, 80-73, to end a six-game losing streak. The Bulldogs are 7-10 on the season while Scott is 4-11.
RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos.