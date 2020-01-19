Photos: NKU Wins 5th Straight with Wright State Looming in National TV Bout

Northern Kentucky's winning streak continued on Saturday in Highland Heights as the Norse easily beat Cleveland State, 75-49, in Horizon League action.

With the win, NKU improved to 14-6 on the season and 6-2 in Horizon League play.

The Norse pulled away early in the first half with an 18-0 run over Cleveland State (7-13, 3-4). NKU led 38-21 at the half.

Trevon Faulkner tied his career high at NKU with 24 points while Tyler Sharpe put in 18 for the game.

Northern Kentucky led by as many as 32 points in the second half.

NKU, now solidly in the number-two position in the Horizon League standings, hits the road on Friday at conference leader Wright State (17-4, 7-1). Tip-off is 9 p.m. for the game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

-Staff report

Photos by RCN's Brian Frey