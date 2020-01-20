Boone County’s Schewnke Bros. Farm Brings Home Soybean Awards

The Kentucky Soybean Board honored its yield and quality contest winners at the Kentucky Commodity Conference on Thursday. In the 2019 soybean quality contest, Schwenke Brothers Farms took first place in Highest Percent Oil with 23.80 percent.

Soybean oil is used for a wide variety of purposes, from cooking oil and processed foods to biodiesel. The remaining component of processed soybeans, the meal, is a high-protein source of nutrition for animals. Ninety-seven percent of domestic soybean meal is fed to poultry and livestock.

Schwenke Brothers Farms also took second place in the Single Crop Irrigated Division of the state yield contest with 97.14 bushels per acre.

The Kentucky Commodity Conference is the annual meeting of soybean, corn and small grain growers in the state. The Kentucky Soybean Yield and Quality Contest is sponsored by the Kentucky Soybean Association, the Kentucky Soybean Board and the University of Kentucky with support from AgriGold, FMC, Pioneer, Bayer, Beck’s Hybrids, Channel and Stine.

-Staff report

Photo: Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board Chair Ryan Bivens (left) awarded Russel and Eric Schwenke plaques for their soybean yield and quality contest wins (photo courtesy of Matt Barton, University of Kentucky).