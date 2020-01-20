"Game Changer": Small Business Program Coming to Owenton

A small business program is coming to Owenton as part of a partnership between Covington-based entrepreneur community Blue North and the Owen County Chamber of Commerce.

The program CO.STARTERS, which launched in 2013, was designed to support small business owners in rural communities. The nine-week program helps local entrepreneurs further develop their ideas, critically examine their business models, and determine next steps through real-time feedback from business leaders in the region, a news release said.

The Owen County program is scheduled to run from March 3 through April 28 at the Owen County Chamber Building (102 North Main Street, Owenton).

Applications are open to residents of Owen, Carroll, Gallatin and Grant Counties and are due February 4. The program fee is $200, but there are a limited number of scholarships available for participants, a news release said. Applications are available online here.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Blue North on CO.STARTERS,” said Jenni Duncan, executive director of the Owen County Chamber of Commerce. “Our region is rich with opportunity and innovative programs that create entrepreneurial roadmaps for residents supporting local economies by building their own businesses.”

The CO.STARTERS program has served nearly 3,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs around the world.

“Starting a business can be overwhelming and entrepreneurs in rural areas face unique challenges,” said Brit Fitzpatrick, director of entrepreneurship and innovation of Blue North. “In a matter of weeks, CO.STARTERS can create a framework to move an idea into a business by melding non-traditional business support models with high-growth start-up methods used in business development today. This program is a gamechanger.”

Session topics include goal setting, knowing your customer, marketing, accounting, team building and more. To learn more about CO.STARTERS, click here.

-Staff report