Massive New Hangar at CVG Airport Creates Need for 100 High-Paying Jobs

A new $119 million 103,000-sq. ft. hangar is now open at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Operated by FEAM Aero, the facility creates a need for more than 100 high-paying aircraft mechanic jobs to support the growing logistics network at the airport, airport officials said in a news release.

Lynxs Group developed the eight-acre site for FEAM Aero who is operating the hangar accommodating wide body 747 aircraft for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

FEAM has operated at CVG since July 2015 and currently employs more than 200 technicians servicing DHL, Amazon and passenger aircraft. With the addition of 100+ new job opportunities, the company will employ more than 300 making the CVG operation FEAM’s largest in the U.S.

"As aviation and aircraft maintenance services continue to be in high demand, we're grateful to CVG Airport for understanding the need for our services, and for allowing this hangar to be part of the economic and innovative growth of the airport and state," said Cam Murphy, FEAM managing director. "Not only will this facility help us to expand our services and provide high-quality aircraft services to our clients, but this investment represents our commitment to create more jobs and build opportunities."

“Atlas Air manages a diverse, complex and time-definite global network for an elite customer base with extensive operations in CVG,” said John Dietrich, president and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide. “Our team is committed to the highest levels of safety, reliability and customer service. The new FEAM maintenance facility in CVG will greatly enhance our ability to support our fleet and deliver the highest levels of service for our customers.”

“Lynxs Group is delighted to be the developer for the wide body maintenance hangar at CVG airport, which is one of the most dynamic airports in global logistics today. The wide body maintenance hangar operated by FEAM Aero will provide critical aircraft maintenance support for all aircraft operations using CVG including DHL, Prime Air, Atlas Air and others,” said Ray Brimble, CEO and founder of Lynxs Group.

“Among CVG’s strategic goals are to grow air cargo operations, and develop available airport land, both of which are achieved with this project,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. “We’re delighted that FEAM and Lynxs chose this site to support the rapid cargo growth at CVG. We are grateful for the strong partnership and look forward to sustaining this success.”

-Staff report