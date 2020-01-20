NKU's Sharpe, Three from Thomas More Receive Weekly Conference Honors

Northern Kentucky senior sharp-shooter Tyler Sharpe was named the Nike Horizon League Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Norse are riding a five-game winning streak that propelled them to second place in the league standings.

Sharpe scored his 1,000th point in a Norse uniform during the winning streak, helped by a 33-point performance against Youngstown State on Thursday night. He hit nine three-pointers in the win, a school record since the program moved up to NCAA Division I in 2012.

As an encore, Sharpe tallied 18 points to help the Norse run past Cleveland State on Saturday night.

Sharpe averaged 25.5 points per game on the strength of 58 percent (15-of-26) shooting from the floor and 67 percent (12-of-18) from long range.

NKU is back in action on Friday, January 24 in a nationally-televised broadcast on ESPNU when it squares off against Wright State, with the conference's first place standing on the line.

Meanwhile, Thomas More University senior forward Emily Schultz, sophomore center Ryan Batte, and sophomore wrestler Wilder Wichman earned weekly honors from the NAIA Mid-South Conference.

Schultz was named the Mid-South Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. She helped lead the Saints to a pair of Mid-South Conference wins over Cumberland (Tenn.) and Life last week as she averaged a double-double. Schultz shot 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the field as she averaged 16 points per game and had 11 rebounds per game, while also tallying four blocked shots.

She had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks against Cumberland, and then had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the team's game against Life.

Batte was named the Mid-South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

He helped lead the Saints to a 2-0 record last week with Mid-South Conference wins over Cumberland (Tenn.) and Life.

Batte shot 64.5 percent (20-of-31) from the field as he averaged 23 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while also dishing out four assists and one blocking shot. He scored 25 points and pulled down four rebounds in the Saints' win over Cumberland, and then had 21 points and seven rebounds against Life.

Wichman helped lead the Saints to a 13th finish at the Missouri Valley Invitational over the weekend at Marshall, Missouri.

He won the 157-weight class with a 6-0 record.

Wichman opened the tournament with a pin in 6:29 and then had a 14-4 major decision over the 18th-nationally ranked wrestler, a 3-1 decision, 6-3 decision, a 4-2 decision over the 10th-ranked wrestler and an 8-3 decision over the 11th-ranked wrestler in the first-place match.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams return to action on Thursday when they each host Lindsey Wilson at the Connor Convocation Center. The wrestling team takes on across-the-river rival Mount St. Joseph at Elder High School in Cincinnati.

-Staff report

Photo: NKU's Tyler Sharpe (RCN/Brian Frey)