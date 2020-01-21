Silver Grove Grad's 3-Point Shot in West Virginia Game Featured on SportsCenter

Spencer Macke, a Fort Thomas native and standout basketball player as a senior at Silver Grove last season, caused an eruption of cheers in Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday night.

The walk-on freshman member of the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team nailed a three-point shot in the waning moments of the team's rout of Texas.

The shot marked the first field goal of Macke's collegiate career.

He has become a fan favorite on head coach Bob Huggins's team.

The shot was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter:

The Spencer Macke experience. pic.twitter.com/BRoewhqIWF — Joe Brocato (@joebrowvm) January 21, 2020

Macke is the son of WXIX news anchor Tricia Macke, who tweeted, "Can I just add that for a mother, this will go down in my book as one of the happiest moments of my life. And that team.. wow!"

West Virginia is 15-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Twelve Conference.

-Staff report

Photo via WVU Athletics