Two Covington Firms Purchase Building Together

Two Covington businesses will be reunited in a new building that they have purchased together.

Scooter Media, a public relations agency, and Spotted Yeti, a video production agency, announced that they partnered together to purchase 823 Scott Boulevard in Covington, a building that had previously been occupied by an engineering firm.

In an announcement, the companies stated that they purchased the space to accommodate growing demand for both of their services.

Spotted Yeti and Scooter Media had previously been located in the same building at the corner of Sixth and Russell streets in Covington from 2013 to 2016, as detailed in a previous feature article by The River City News.

The companies' growth prompted a need for them to separate in favor of more office space.

Scooter Media is owned by Shannan Boyer while Spotted Yeti is owned by Molly Berrens.

Scooter has been named small/mid-sized public relations agency of the year for three consecutive years by the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It has nine employees and plans to add two more following the move. The company also plans to expand to include graphic design.

Scooter Media will operate on the second floor at 823 Scott. Boyer said that the larger 3,500-sq. ft. will allow her to sublease a portion of it or allow her to expand again in the future.

Spotted Yeti has five full-time employees and now offers what it calls a Smart Video strategy service. Over the summer, it was selected as a projection mapping artist during the BLINK event where their work, “HUEmanity,” was projected on the side of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Spotted Yeti’s new office will be on the building’s first floor, which includes 3,500 square feet of space to house a video production studio.

“Both Shannan and I are committed to Covington and had been looking for property to meet our growing needs. This opportunity presented itself and it was a no-brainer. Our companies complement each other in values and services,” Berrens said.

“We are two female entrepreneurs in the media industry, and we’ve been fortunate enough to grow our own businesses while supporting one another from the start,” Boyer said. “We both knew we needed more space for our firms and we feel lucky to have found a place that can work for both of us while allowing us to stay in Covington.”

“Plus, we’ve already shared office space before, so we know we’re good roommates,” Berrens added.

“Seeing Scooter Media and Spotted Yeti grow their creative businesses in the Cov has been great, but seeing these two women-led companies collaborate to cohabitate and invest in a building here is an inspiring continued commitment to our community,” said Tom West, the City of Covington’s Economic Development Director.

Both agencies expect to move into their office spaces in early spring after renovations and build-outs are complete on each floor.

-Staff report