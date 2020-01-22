Devou Drive Closes Monday for Drainage Work

One of the roads that leads to Covington's Devou Park will close for about a month for a stormwater improvement project.

Detour signs are expected to go up at Devou Drive on Thursday.

The closure affects the part of Devou Drive between Western Avenue and its intersection with Rotary Lane and Haven Gillespie Boulevard within the park, said Bill Matteoli, assistant project engineer in Covington's Public Works Department.

Matteoli said that Sanitation District 1, which is rebuilding the stormwater collection system in the area, estimated that its project would take a month, depending on the weather.

The road was closed for a few days last fall so that drilled shaft piers could be installed to stabilize the road and bank as part of the same project.

City Manager David Johnston asked residents and visitors to the park to be patient.

"This is going to help drainage in the area," Johnston said. "It's just one more tiny piece in the massive effort to improve how rain runoff is collected in the region."

