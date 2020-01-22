Low Fares: CVG Airport Ranks Best Among Regional Competitors

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has the lowest fares among regional competitors for the third quarter of 2019, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Among the top 100 domestic airports, ranked from highest to lowest fares, CVG came in at #80.

The national average for air fare is $345. CVG came in with an average fare of $314.

Dayton (DAY) ranked highest among local competitors at #3 with an average fare of $445. Louisville (SDF) was next at #36 with an average of $377. Indianapolis (IND) was #46 with an average of $360 and Columbus (CMH) was #49 with an average of $359.

CVG added multiple flights in 2019 among its fleet of low-cost and regular carriers.

The airport set monthly local passenger records 11 of the 12 months in 2019, with a new all-time record for local passengers set in June 2019 with 426,246 passengers served.

Over the course of the year, CVG served more than 9.1 million passengers.

-Staff report