Website Puts NKY Cities as Best Places to Live in Kentucky

Fort Thomas is the best city to live in Kentucky, according to a review by the website HomeSnacks, which created a long ranked list in which Northern Kentucky cities dominated the top spots.

Rounding out the NKY cities the top ten were #2 Edgewood, #3 Villa Hills, #4 Fort Mitchell, #6 Fort Wright, #7 Cold Spring, and #8 Bellevue.

In calculating the rankings, HomeSnacks used data related to median home values, median income, population density (with the higher density ranked as better), unemployment rate, commute time, crime, education levels, health insurance coverage, and poverty rates.

The methodology used by sites like this does not always create a clear picture, and is typically used to create clicks. When the news release was sent to The River City News, the subject line only referenced Edgewood as the #2 city as a point of interest for this media outlet, without recognizing that Fort Thomas is actually closer to our Covington office.

But, from time to time, some cheap bragging rights can be fun.

So, to see the complete list, click here.

Other NKY cities on the list, which goes up to 75 and does not include Louisville or Lexington, the state's two largest cities, are #12 Union, #14 Erlanger, #15 Independence, #16 Taylor Mill, #17 Highland Heights, #26 Elsmere, #29 Florence, #30 Dayton, #61 Newport, and #67 Covington.

-Staff report