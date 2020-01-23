Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Names Brent Spence as Priority

One of the Democratic candidates running in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary hoping to take on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November released a statement on Thursday calling the Brent Spence Bridge project a priority.

The span connects Covington to Cincinnati via I-71/75 and is classified as functionally obsolete by the federal government.

Mike Broihier is a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, a businessman, and a farmer.

He is currently on a tour of all of Kentucky's 120 counties and will be in Covington on Thursday, January 30.

“One of the main focuses of my campaign is infrastructure. Four percent of the nation's GNP crosses the Brent Spence bridge every year," Broihier said. "The cost of maintaining that bridge should not be borne by Kentucky and Ohio alone but should be a national responsibility.”

Replacing the Brent Spence Bridge would be one of his top priorities, he said.

“I am in this race because I am the only candidate with the experience and platform to finally beat McConnell.” Broihier added, “Kentucky has never had a candidate like me run against Mitch McConnell.”

Broihier spent more than twenty years in the U.S. Marines.

“I am the candidate with the national security experience a senator needs,” Broihier said. “Mitch McConnell has spent the past 35 years in office amassing personal wealth and political power for himself while letting Kentucky languish as one of the poorest and unhealthiest states. My record of service is quite different and as Kentucky's next US Senator, I will fight for the Commonwealth, not myself.”

Broihier will be at Hotel Covington from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

