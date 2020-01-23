Kentucky Attorney General Signs On to Impeachment "Flaws" Letter

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined twenty-one other attorneys general from across the U.S. to file the first-ever "friend of the Senate" letter, outlining perceived legal and factual flaws with the two articles of impeachment adopted by the U.S. House against President Donald Trump.

The impeachment trial phase is underway in the U.S. Senate this week.

Cameron, a Republican elected last November, is a former member of Senator Mitch McConnell's legal team.

“Kentuckians deserve to know the votes they cast in the last election will be respected and not overridden by a partisan impeachment process," Cameron said in a statement. "Our Constitution prescribes a process for impeachment that is free from politics and used only in extraordinary circumstances. The process followed in the House of Representatives produced Articles of Impeachment with significant legal and factual deficiencies. The letter sent today to the Senate outlines the intrinsic risks that such blatantly partisan articles pose both to the institution of the Presidency and our separation of powers structure.”

