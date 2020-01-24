Boone Co. Man Gets 20 Years After Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Discovery

A Boone County man was sentenced to twenty years in federal prison on Thursday after being convicted on charges related to possessing crystal methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Craig Jeremy Harp, of Petersburg, was arrested in Covington following a traffic stop during which officers found crystal meth and a digital scale. Several bindles of crystal meth were also recovered.

In all, police found 27 grams of meth.

Harp, 42, who has previous felony convictions related to drug trafficking, was indicted in June of last year.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning sentenced Harp to 240 months, and Harp is required to serve at least 85 percent of that before being eligible for parole. Upon release, he will be on federal probation for eight years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Detroit Field Division, jointly announced the sentence.

-Staff report

Photo via Boone County Detention Center