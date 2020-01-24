NKU, Thomas More Women Pick Up Wins on Thursday

Northern Kentucky's women's basketball team pushed their win-loss record back to over .500 with a 69-60 victory over Oakland in Horizon League action at BB&T Arena on Thursday night.

NKU is now 10-9 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Ally Niece led the Norse with 22 points, tying her career high. Molly Glick added 10 points for NKU.

NKU is back in action on Saturday at home against Detroit Mercy. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

Thomas More women's basketball also picked up a win on Thursday night.

The Saints knocked off #12-ranked Lindsey Wilson, 74-56 in NAIA Mid-South Conference play.

Thomas More (15-5, 4-3) was led by Courtney Hurst with 14 points, while Summer Secrist added 13, and Emily Schultz and Zoie Barth each scored 12.

The Saints are back on the floor of the Connor Convocation Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. when Campbellsville comes to Crestview Hills.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics