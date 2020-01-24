Two NKY Officers Graduate from State Academy

Thirty-three law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated Thursday from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.

Two are from Northern Kentucky agencies.

The graduates of Class 507 completed 20 weeks of training, which consisted of 800 hours of recruit-level instruction. Major training areas included law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.

Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state’s Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998. The Department of Criminal Justice Training provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police and others.

The agency also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky law enforcement officers and public safety dispatch training.

Class 507's local graduates and their agencies are:

William A. Martin

Ft. Thomas Police Department

Robert T. Spears

Williamstown Police Department

