NKU Crushed at Wright State, 95-63

Northern Kentucky saw its five-game winning streak snapped in rough fashion on Friday night as Horizon League leader Wright State beat up the Norse, 95-63 in a game that was never close.

The game was televised nationally on ESPNU.

NKU had maneuvered itself into second place in the league standings, one game behind the Raiders, and a victory in Fairborn would have equalized the top of the conference.

But Wright State opened hot, jumping to a 10-2 lead, and then swelling the advantage to 31-14 with just over eight minutes left to play in the first half.

By halftime, the Raiders led by twenty, 48-28.

NKU had trouble getting any closer than that when the second half started.

Wright State's lead continued to swell until the victory was claimed by more than thirty points.

NKU falls to 14-7 on the season and 6-3 in the Horizon League while Wright State improves to 18-4 and now sits solidly in first place by two games with a Horizon League record of 8-1.

Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 18 points while Jalen Tate and Bryson Langdon put in 16 apiece.

NKU takes the week off before traveling to Green Bay (10-11, 5-3) on Friday night. The game will be televised on ESPNU with a tip-off time of 9 p.m. The Norse lost to the Phoenix at home earlier this season, 73-59.

