Report: Driver Killed After Car, Bus Crash on AA Highway; Bus Had Cov Cath Students Aboard

The driver of a car is dead after a crash involving a charter bus that reports indicate was transporting students from Covington Catholic High School, according to multiple media reports.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday on AA Highway near California Crossroads in Campbell County.

The highway was reported to be shut down at the time of the crash.

From police... The driver of the car is dead, there are injuries to some passengers on the bus. NB lanes of AA near California Crossroad remains shut down. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ahZ5NIPQIi — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) January 25, 2020

#Breaking Bad crash car vs charter bus. AA Hwy is shutdown in both directions. pic.twitter.com/KuPkYmMVCl — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) January 25, 2020

Also confirmed by police, the charter buses had students from Cov Cath. They were coming back from the March for Life event in DC. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1raCAGBIYH — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) January 25, 2020

Students from Cov Cath were returning from the National March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

-Staff report

Photo via PDS