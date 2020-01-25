Home / Campbell County

Report: Driver Killed After Car, Bus Crash on AA Highway; Bus Had Cov Cath Students Aboard

Sat, 01/25/2020 - 09:41 RCN Newsdesk
Increase Text Size

The driver of a car is dead after a crash involving a charter bus that reports indicate was transporting students from Covington Catholic High School, according to multiple media reports.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday on AA Highway near California Crossroads in Campbell County.

The highway was reported to be shut down at the time of the crash.

--

--

--

Students from Cov Cath were returning from the National March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

-Staff report

Photo via PDS