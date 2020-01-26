NKU Professor Selected as Fulbright Award Winner

Northern Kentucky University Professor Kelly Moffett has been selected for the 2019-20 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Core Award.

Moffett will introduce creative writing techniques at Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Moffett, an associate professor of English, will be consulting with UBB’s faculty on integrating creative writing into its undergraduate and emerging graduate programs. She also will work on a research project focusing on how teaching creative writing may be different in a post-communist society and if the American workshop model will translate. Moffett will assist with creating an anthology of translated contemporary Romanian poetry and giving poetry readings across the country.

"I look forward to learning from my students and colleagues in Romania and seeing what I can offer, since creative writing is not yet being taught there,” said Moffett.

Moffett joins nearly 1,200 U.S. faculty scholars traveling abroad as part of the prestigious Fulbright Scholar Program— which pairs them around the world with institutions in need of their expertise. The program is designed to build relationships among our peer institutions in more than 160 countries.

“The Fulbright program develops our faculty to be multicultural leaders, both within the classroom and community. I look forward to hearing how Kelly found new ways of stimulating creativity around the globe,” said Provost Sue Ott Rowlands.

Moffett has three collections of poetry, as well as a chapbook and upcoming Salmon Poetry book—all published nationally and internationally. Her poems have appeared in many journals, such as Colorado Review, Rattle, Cincinnati Review, Barrelhouse, Laurel Review, Verse Daily, and The Cortland Review. Her poems have been nominated for numerous accolades and she has been awarded multiple grants from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

In addition to Moffett, Fulbright continues to select NKU’s faculty members to participate in its exchange programs. Dr. Linda Wermeling taught social work in Cuba and Ukraine; Michelle Melish worked with Taiwan's higher education system; and Dr. Daryl Harris taught theatre principles across the globe.

