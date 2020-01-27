Driver Killed in AA Highway Crash Was Going Wrong Way

Campbell County Police identified the driver killed in a crash on AA Highway on Saturday as Eric Clos, 39, of Brooksville, Ky.

In a news release on Monday, Campbell Co. Police Chief Craig Sorrell stated that Clos was headed southbound on AA Highway in the northbound lanes when Clos's vehicle crashed into a charter bus that was transporting Covington Catholic High School students home from the national March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

The bus driver and two passengers were treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital - Fort Thomas for minor injuries, Sorrell said.

The crash happened near California Crossroads in unincorporated Campbell County.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

-Staff report

Image via PDS