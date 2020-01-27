Eight New Food & Beverage Options Coming to CVG Airport

There are eight new food and beverages options on the way to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

SSP America was awarded a contract to develop and operate the new spaces.

“Currently one of the fastest-growing airports in the nation, CVG is experiencing positive growth as a direct result of the airport’s focused inward investment,” said Paul Loupakos, vice president of business development, SSP America, in a statement. “SSP America is delighted to be a part of this next chapter. We bring a diverse mix of local and national brands, as well as custom-designed restaurants that will give passengers a true taste of the region.”

“We look forward to partnering with SSP to bring these new food concepts to CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “The new concessions throughout CVG, both in food and retail, continue to elevate the customer experience for our passengers.”

The new food and beverage locations are anticipated to open the first quarter of 2021 through first quarter of 2022. Those changes include:

Two locations, one in Concourse A and one on the west side of Concourse B, will become Dunkin’.

Chick-fil-A at the Concourse B food court moves to a larger space within the food court (formerly Torn Basil location).

The current Chick-fil-A location in the Concourse B food court will become Fuzzy’s Taco Shop a fast casual Mexican restaurant.

The Local in Concourse A will become a Bourbon Kitchen, a regionally-focused, bourbon distillery tasting room featuring Kentucky bourbons and a bourbon-inspired, localized menu.

Stella Artois/Urban Market in Concourse A will become a localized café & bar, with handcrafted drinks and Ohio brews combined with locally tailored street eats in an upbeat urban setting.

Hop & Cask in Concourse B will become Carmella’s Modern Trattoria, specifically customized for CVG.

Panda Express in Concourse A will become Camden Food Co., an express service, urban gourmet market.

