Homeless Population to Be Counted in Five NKY Counties

The homeless populations of Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Grant, and Kenton counties will be counted on Wednesday.

The Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, a Covington-based nonprofit that serves people experiencing homelessness, will conduct what is referred to as the "K-Count".

The agency is partnering with the Kentucky Housing Corporation.

The count begins at noon on Wednesday and ends at noon on Thursday.

According to organizers, the K-Count is a snapshot of a point in time of the homeless population.

The K-Count includes persons temporarily residing in emergency shelters and transitional housing programs as well persons who are un-sheltered. Volunteers are needed specifically to locate and survey persons living outside or in other locations not meant for regular human habitation.

The count starts at the Welcome House's offices at 1132 Greenup Street.

According to a news release, understanding the scope of homelessness in a local area allows planners to more effectively target resources, which helps minimize the number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and, in turn, reduces resources in the community.

Last year, 51 homeless people were found in Boone County, 68 in Campbell County, and 182 in Kenton County.

This year, there will also be a concerted effort to seek out any homeless individuals in Grant and Carroll counties.

“The K-Count is important for this region because it puts an actual number to the amount of homeless people we are meeting on a day to day basis on the streets,” said Justin Beale, director of programs and services at Welcome House. “We are hoping to shed light on the homeless issues our region faces daily.”

Welcome House is the lead agency in the Northern Kentucky for conducting this year’s K-Count for the un-sheltered homeless population.

“Our staff will be out on the streets looking for people to count and do surveys with,“ said Beale. “Our hope is to complete as many surveys as possible.”

