NKU Women's Soccer Team Receives Ethics & Sportsmanship Award

The Northern Kentucky women's soccer team received a Team Ethics and Sportsmanship award from the United Soccer Coaches.

"Our women's soccer core values are passion, work ethic, integrity, achievement, and discipline," said head coach Bob Sheehan. "It is our mission to represent ourselves, our program and the university with the utmost professionalism. These core values and our mission align well with our athletic department's mission and core values. As one of a small percentage of programs across the country to earn this award, we have been true to our core values by exemplifying integrity, discipline and achievement. I am very proud of our coaching staff and our players for earning this prestigious award."

The Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award is given yearly by the association at four different levels. Each level is based on a percentage calculated by the total number of cards received by players and coaches divided by the team's total number of games played. Northern Kentucky has received a bronze distinction for carrying just nine yellow cards on the year.

Only 96 member schools across all three divisions of men's and women's teams in the NCAA have been given the nod and just six of them come from Division I. NKU's women's team is also the only member of the Horizon League to receive the honor. This is the seventh time in the last nine years that NKU has been given the award.

-Staff report