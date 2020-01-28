Brothers Honored by Covington Catholic as Northern Kentuckian of the Year

Covington Catholic High School named four brothers as the recipients of its annual Northern Kentuckian of the Year award.

Jim, Rick, Gary, and Ken Wulfeck will receive the honor during an event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on Friday, May 8. The luncheon starts with a reception at 11:15 a.m.

The Northern Kentuckian of the Year luncheon benefits Covington Catholic High School’s financial assistance program. In 2019-20, 91 students were awarded $430,000 in financial aid. Covington

The Northern Kentuckian of the Year Luncheon has raised over $1 million for tuition assistance since its inception.

The Wulfeck brothers are all graduates of Cov Cath: Jim, Jr. (1964); Rick (1970); Gary (1974); and Ken (1977). In 1970, Jim Wulfeck, Sr. started Jet Machine and Manufacturing, a small job shop in Cincinnati. This marked the formal beginning of the Wulfeck family entrepreneurship story and Wulco Inc.

Under the Wulco Business umbrella, Jim Wulfeck’s four sons have followed his example and have created their own entrepreneurial success stories.

This year, Wulco, Inc. celebrates 50 years in business and has two current operating divisions – Jet Machine and Rocket Supply. Wulco currently employs over 160 individuals including seven of Jim Sr.’s grandsons, five of whom are CCH graduates.

