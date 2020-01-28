Highland Heights Recognizes NKU Honors Students as Good Neighbors

The City of Highland Heights bestowed its Good Neighbor Award on honors students from Northern Kentucky University.

Mayor Greg Meyers and the city council recognized twelve students and honors staff member David Kime during a meeting earlier this month.

The Honors students volunteered their time at the city’s Halloween party and Veterans Day celebration. On Halloween, students painted pumpkins with children, passed out candy and judged the best costumes. At the Veterans Day Ceremony/Senior Breakfast, students served food and beverages to local veterans and led games of Bingo.

“Even with great existing partnerships between NKU and Highland Heights, our first-year honors students wanted to get more involved,” said Jim Buss, dean of NKU’s Honors College. “I believe our students benefitted as much from conversations with senior citizens and local veterans, as they did with the students. By being good neighbors in a personal way, honors students demonstrated the value of the city and university working together.”

In 2008, NKU was successfully annexed into Highland Heights, which continues to boost tax revenue to the city. Most recently, the two are working alongside community partners by developing U.S. 27 and Nunn Drive as a pedestrian-scaled, mixed-use “town center” style district.

The Honors College continues to see record growth as the university beat its enrollment projections for the Fall 2019 semester.

-Staff report