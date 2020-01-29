Kentucky Police Chiefs Honor Sen. Thayer for Legislative Work

The Kentucky Association of Police Chiefs (KACP) honored State Senator Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) with its Outstanding Legislative Services Award for supporting law enforcement efforts during the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly session.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor," Thayer said. "I am humbled by the recognition because of my total respect for the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives to protect Kentucky's residents, families and communities. Their commitment, bravery and professionalism is a lesson for us all. I appreciate the solid relationship I have with our police chiefs and I look forward to working with them and their departments in the 2020 session of the Kentucky General Assembly."

KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler worked closely with Sen. Thayer during the 2019 legislative session on successful legislation that clarified and simplified the Kentucky Retirement Systems administrative process when retired law enforcement officer seek reemployment, the organization said in a news release. Other KACP efforts included the allowance of the state's public universities to rehire a retired police officer without contributing to the state pension system, and the improvement and streamlining of the notification process when an officer is de-certified.

Thayer, whose district stretches from Scott County through Grant County and into central and southern Kenton County, serves as Majority Floor Leader in the Senate.

"Leader Thayer is being honored by KACP for his outstanding legislative service to Kentucky’s professional law enforcement community," said Butler, a retired police chief of Independence. "This recognition is well deserved and our way of saying 'thank you' for all that Leader Thayer did on behalf of the Commonwealth’s law enforcement officers during the 2019 legislative session."

Thayer has served in the Senate sicne 2003.

-Staff report

Photo provided