Newport High School Announces Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Editor's note: Following publication of this information provided by organizers, RCN was notified of errors in the bio information provided and asked to remove the bio information and instructed only to include names of inductees and the years of their graduations. This story has been updated to reflect that request.

Newport High School announced the following inductions into its athletics hall of fame:

Newport Hall Of Fame 2020 Team Of Distinction 2020

The 1940 baseball team won the state's first baseball championship, outscoring their postseason opponents 67 to 8.

Distinguished Service Award

Robert J. “Coach Bob” Mullen

"Coach Bob", who has passed away, helped with football, basketball, and baseball programs.

Individual inductees:

Mike Foulks-Player 1965, Coach 1978-88

Bob Stone 1943

LeRoy Redmond 1950

Les Redmond 1952

Jim Wood 1956

Gary Michael Faulkner 1963

James David “Buzz” Turner 1979

Donna J. McIntosh Boswell 1981

William Slaughter 1981

Traci Collins 1987

James E. “JJ” Hesch 2007

A ceremony honoring the inductees is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium across from the gym. Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Conner-Newport basketball game.

