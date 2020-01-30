Covington Man Killed in Harris Pike Crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Independence on Wednesday evening.

Aaron Jasso-Perez, 31, of Covington died after his 2005 Chevrolet Express 2500 cargo van went off the roadway while headed east on Harris Pike near Oliver Road.

Kenton County Police reported Thursday morning that investigators are unsure why the van went off the road.

The van struck a utility pole and Jasso-Perez was trapped inside, police said. A fire started inside the vehicle.

Police said that officers and passersby attempted to extract Jasso-Perez were unsuccessful.

He was the only occupant inside.

The accident is still under investigation.

-Staff report

Image via PDS